Agent: Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'In the Best Situation of Anyone' on Franchise Tag

One of the major storylines this NFL offseason has been the inability of the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But one agent believes Prescott is set up well being on the franchise tag.

"I don't love the franchise tag, but I would love to be Dak Prescott," the unnamed agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic. "I think he's in the best situation of anyone."

