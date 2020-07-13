Agent: Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'In the Best Situation of Anyone' on Franchise Tag

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

One of the major storylines this NFL offseason has been the inability of the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But one agent believes Prescott is set up well being on the franchise tag.  

"I don't love the franchise tag, but I would love to be Dak Prescott," the unnamed agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic. "I think he's in the best situation of anyone."

                  

