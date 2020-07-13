Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Headlines Madden NFL 21 '99 Club'; Unboxes Gift on Video

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes was already the Madden cover athlete last season. Now he is, to the surprise of no one, leading the "99 club."

Mahomes was one of the athletes given the honor Monday, with teammate Travis Kelce providing him with the coveted 99 chain.

The Super Bowl MVP became the fastest-ever player to join the 99 club last September, reaching the milestone after just 20 career games. Mahomes doesn't appear to be in danger of losing the hardware anytime soon after throwing for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns against five interceptions in 14 games last season before leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV title.

Mahomes is perhaps the most physically gifted quarterback in NFL history. He has an unheard of combination of size (6'3", 230 lbs), arm strength and shiftiness in the pocket. While not a Lamar Jackson-level burner, Mahomes picks his spots and has enough speed on the outside to pick up a first down when a play breaks down.

In other words: It's impossible to find a better video game quarterback.

In Madden 20, there were only four players who had a 99 overall on launch day. The additional members of the club for Madden 21 are expected to be announced Monday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

EA Sports will release its latest iteration of the football franchise Aug. 25.