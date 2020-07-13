Steve Bouchie Dies at 59; Member of Indiana's 1981 NCAA Championship Team

Steve Bouchie Dies at 59; Member of Indiana's 1981 NCAA Championship TeamJuly 13, 2020
Steve Bouchie, a member of the 1981 Indiana University men's basketball national championship team, died Sunday.
He was 59.
According to Ryan Reynolds of the Evansville Courier & Press, Bouchie died of complications after suffering a heart attack over the Fourth of July weekend in Evansville, Indiana.
Bouchie, a 6'8" forward, was Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 1979 at Washington High School before a storied career at Indiana, helping the team to three conference championships in four seasons and a national title in 1981.
The Detroit Pistons selected him in the fourth round of the 1983 NBA draft, but he never played a game for the franchise. He had a brief career playing professional basketball in Italy before suffering a career-ending injury.
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inducted Bouchie in 2009.
