Steve Bouchie Dies at 59; Member of Indiana's 1981 NCAA Championship Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 07: The Indiana Hoosiers logo on their uniform during the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the Semifinals of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 7, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Steve Bouchie, a member of the 1981 Indiana University men's basketball national championship team, died Sunday.

He was 59.

According to Ryan Reynolds of the Evansville Courier & Press, Bouchie died of complications after suffering a heart attack over the Fourth of July weekend in Evansville, Indiana.

Bouchie, a 6'8" forward, was Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 1979 at Washington High School before a storied career at Indiana, helping the team to three conference championships in four seasons and a national title in 1981.

The Detroit Pistons selected him in the fourth round of the 1983 NBA draft, but he never played a game for the franchise. He had a brief career playing professional basketball in Italy before suffering a career-ending injury.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inducted Bouchie in 2009.

