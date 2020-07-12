Call of Duty 2020: New York Subliners' Top Plays, Prize Money

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The New York Subliners sat at seventh in the Call of Duty League standings entering the weekend, but in a field with three top-five rosters, they became the first team to win their own Home Series while playing online.

Although it feels counterintuitive that there should be any home-field advantage outside of LAN events, New York may have been inspired by rampant skyline intermission graphics as they ramped up in the new meta and put on one of the more dominant Sunday finals performances this season, capped off by a sweep of a Chicago Huntsmen team that many expected to be the most improved by the CDL's new meta.

Due to recent Gentlemen's Agreements, the meta has pushed toward three M4A1 assault rifles and two MP5 submachine guns. This transition has worked perfectly for New York, as having the pickup of the year, Mack, able to seamlessly swap over to M4 seems to have opened up the game for two of the Subliners' X-factors: ZooMaa and Temp. The former, the Italian Stallion, gleaned a ton of value from his patented flanks in one of this weekend's most dominant MP5 performances, while the latter celebrated his birthday weekend with one of his best events yet.

Group Play

Friday, July 10

Toronto Ultra 3-1 Paris Legion

Chicago Huntsmen 3-1 London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-3 Atlanta FaZe

Minnesota Rokkr 1-3 New York Subliners

Saturday, July 11

Atlanta FaZe 2-3 Toronto Ultra

New York Subliners 2-3 Chicago Huntsmen

Los Angeles Guerrillas 0-3 Paris Legion

Minnesota Rokkr 2-3 London Royal Ravens

Paris Legion 0-3 Atlanta FaZe

London Royal Ravens 1-3 New York Subliners

Finals Bracket

Sunday, July 12

Atlanta FaZe 0-3 Chicago Huntsmen

New York Subliners 3-0 Toronto Ultra

New York Subliners 3-0 Chicago Huntsmen

In group play, New York drubbed the No. 6 Rokkr 3-1 on the back of huge performances from ZooMaa and Temp. The Stallion ripped off an absurd seven straight kills indoors, slaying out with the MP5 and finishing off with a slick knife kill.

Temp showed off his new comfort with the new meta's spacing, as he notched a twisted four of six possible kills on the game-winning round of SND to establish momentum against the Rokkr and possibly gift a birthday highlight to himself.

New York did struggle against the Huntsmen in group play, losing 3-2, but the team pushed that series to a Game 5, once again, on the back of some Temp and ZooMaa heroics. These teams used to be considered tiers apart, so the closeness of that match likely laid the groundwork for NYSL's confidence Sunday.

And that confidence was on full display come Sunday's semifinals against the Ultra, as Accuracy—one of New York's more consistent players, alongside Attach, all year—played it out like a James Bond movie when down 1 vs. 3 against Toronto in SND, pulling out all three kills with absolute stealth and precision.

Ultimately, New York would get its revenge against Chicago by dominating the Huntsmen for another 3-0 victory to round out the weekend. This marks the Subliners' first event win and resounding proof that the underdog team is improving each week.

With just two events left before the inaugural CDL Champs and its historic $4.6 million prize pool, the Subliners are rising at the precise moment needed to cement quality seeding in the winners' bracket. This weekend alone pushed them up two spots in the overall standings, and next weekend's London Home Series will be their final chance to move up even further.