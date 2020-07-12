LeBron James on Adrian Wojnarowski's Reported ESPN Suspension: '#FreeWOJ!!'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles. If James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered his support for ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski as the latter deals with a suspension:

James joined Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and many other players in rallying around one of the most famous NBA journalists:

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported ESPN suspended Wojnarowski without pay after he replied to an email from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's press office by saying "f--k you."

Wojnarowski's response was to a press release from Hawley that suggested the NBA was not supporting United States military, law enforcement and "victims of the Chinese Communist Party": 

ESPN issued a statement regarding Wojnarowski's response, saying: "This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal."

The NBA news-breaker apologized as well:

Wojnarowski is one of the most well-known journalists in the NBA stratosphere. When he breaks news, it is often described affectionately as a "Woj Bomb." 

James' support for Wojnarowski will only bring more attention to this story. 

