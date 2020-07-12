Steph Curry Finishes 4th, Patrick Mahomes T-38 at American Century Championship

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former tennis player Mardy Fish might have pursued a career in the wrong sport.

Fish was excellent yet again Sunday at the American Century Championship in Stateline, Nevada, posting 76 points to take the celebrity tournament in dominant fashion. He held off former defensive tackle Kyle Williams (67 points), former MLB pitching great John Smoltz (56 points), Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry (56 points) and Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum (54 points).

Curry is a scratch golfer, so his strong performance wasn't a surprise. He finished ahead of his father, Dell Curry (50 points), giving him some family bragging rights.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in his debut at the tournament, finished tied for 38th with four points.

Mahomes certainly enjoyed himself during the tournament:

Other notable finishes included Minnesota Vikings quarterback Adam Thielen (46 points, 12th place), NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis (37 points, 15th place), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (35 points, 16th place) and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (33 points, tied for 18th).

On the other side of the leaderboard, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley finished in second-to-last place at minus-69, barely ahead of former NFL running back Eddie George at minus-71. Tough day on the links for Chuck and Eddie.

The American Century Championship uses the Stableford format of scoring, awarding points for the number of strokes taken, meaning that the highest score wins, unlike traditional scoring methods. A par is worth one point, a birdie worth three and an eagle is worth six points, while a bogey costs no points and a double bogey is a two-point deduction.

Two-time defending champion Tony Romo withdrew from the tournament after suffering a wrist injury. Romo had 36 points at the time of his withdrawal.