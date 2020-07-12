12-Year-Old Arrested for Racist Messages Sent to Wilfried Zaha on Instagram

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on July 07, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Peter Cziborra/Pool via Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images

West Midlands Police arrested a 12-year-old boy Sunday after he sent a series of racist messages and images to Crystal Palace's star winger Wilfried Zaha on social media, per ESPN.

Zaha took screenshots of the messages and posted them to his Twitter account (warning: tweet contains racist images and profanity):

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

