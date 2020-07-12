12-Year-Old Arrested for Racist Messages Sent to Wilfried Zaha on Instagram

Pool/Getty Images

West Midlands Police arrested a 12-year-old boy Sunday after he sent a series of racist messages and images to Crystal Palace's star winger Wilfried Zaha on social media, per ESPN.

Zaha took screenshots of the messages and posted them to his Twitter account (warning: tweet contains racist images and profanity):

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

