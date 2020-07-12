Packers Rumors: GB 'High' on Elgton Jenkins, Says Anonymous AFC Exec

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) runs downfield to block against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 42-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have high hopes for second-year guard Elgton Jenkins

"Packers are high on him. Looks like they've got a good one," an AFC executive told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "He graded high for me. Seems to have good football IQ."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

