Nets' Jamal Crawford Says 'I Didn't Turn 40, I Turned 20 Twice'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

For Jamal Crawford, age can be malleable.

Crawford signed with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month after the Nets lost a number of players ahead of the NBA's restart in Florida.

Given his age (40), it's fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank. Crawford has a response for the skeptics.

"My wife changed my diet a few years ago, and that was huge," he said, per the New York Post's Marc Berman. "And I'm just staying in love with the game. I didn't turn 40. I turned 20 twice."

Crawford dropped 51 points against the Dallas Mavericks on April 9, 2019.

Otherwise, Father Time appeared to be getting the better of the three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner. In 64 games with the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 7.9 points while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Crawford told NBA.com's Shaun Powell last November he found it "baffling" he was still unsigned for the 2019-20 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He said to Berman that his role with his new team is unclear but that he's "just thankful to the Nets for the opportunity."

If Crawford becomes a valuable contributor in Brooklyn's rotation, he might be able to extend his NBA career for another year.