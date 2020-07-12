American Century Golf: Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Day 3 Tee Times, TV Schedule

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stephen Curry has played two solid rounds at the American Century Championship. Patrick Mahomes has showed steady improvement. But it was a former pro tennis player who stole the show in Saturday's second round of the celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Mardy Fish dominated the day with a record-breaking performance, tallying 37 points to ascend to the top of the leaderboard heading into Sunday's third and final round. The American Century Championship changed to a modified Stableford format utilizing points in 2004, and no participant has ever scored as many points in a round as Fish on Saturday.

Not only was it an event record, but Fish's nine-under 63 set a course record, which was previously 64, set by former PGA golfer Lee Trevino, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The previous best tournament Stableford single-round points record was 33, held by Billy Joe Tolliver (2010) and Josh Scobee (2015).

Former NFL defensive lineman Kyle Williams, who was in the lead after Friday's opening round, is in second with 52 points. Fish and Williams have sizable advantages over the rest of the field, with former MLB pitcher John Smoltz in third with 37.

As for Curry, he sits in 11th place with 30 points, the same amount the Golden State Warriors point guard had last year through two rounds before he ended up tied for seventh. Mahomes is tied for 46th with minus-four points, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback lost only one point on Saturday after starting with a minus-three Friday.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's third and final round.

Final Round Information

TV: NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: The final round will be streamed at NBC Sports Live.

Final Round Tee Times

11:25 a.m.: Jim McMahon, Jay Bilas, James Blake

11:30 a.m.: Roger Clemens, Eric Weddle, Chase Utley

11:35 a.m.: Kevin Millar, Brian McCann, Joe Don Rooney

11:40 a.m.: Greg Maddux, Shane Victorino, Brandon McManus

11:45 a.m.: A.J. Hawk, Brian Baumgartner, Aaron Rodgers

11:50 a.m.: Joe Buck, Kyle Fuller, Cooper Kupp

11:55 a.m.: Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Jerry Rice

12 p.m.: Tim Brown, Marcus Allen, Steve Young

12:05 p.m.: Oscar De La Hoya, Bret Baier, Tim Wakefield

12:10 p.m.: Chauncey Billups, Jimmy Rollins, Troy Mullins

12:15 p.m.: Alfonso Ribeiro, Michael Pena, Ozzie Smith

12:20 p.m.: Rob Riggle, Jay DeMarcus, Kira K. Dixon

12:25 p.m.: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Mike Vrabel

12:30 p.m.: Andre Reed, Terrell Davis, Charles Woodson

12:35 p.m.: Deron Williams, Adam Thielen, Stephen Curry

12:40 p.m.: Miles Teller, Ray Romano, Chace Crawford

12:45 p.m.: Jerome Bettis, Jack Wagner, Case Keenum

12:50 p.m.: Doug Flutie, Kyle Rudolph, DeMarcus Ware

12:55 p.m.: Vinny Del Negro, Mark Mulder, Carson Palmer

1 p.m.: Canelo Alvarez, Reggie Bush, Anthony Lynn

1:05 p.m.: Derek Lowe, Dell Curry, Tony Romo

1:10 p.m.: John Smoltz, Kyle Williams, Mardy Fish

All times ET.

Sunday Preview

Fish is one strong round away from winning the American Century Championship for the first time. However, he's played well at the tournament in the past, so it's not much of a surprise that he's leading the field entering the final day.

Fish, who had six career wins on the ATP Tour, has finished second at the American Century Championship twice. Last year, he finished tied for third, and this could be Fish's year to win after his incredible, event-record 37-point showing Saturday.

After opening with a bogey, Fish tallied 10 birdies the rest of the way. It was an impressive showing for the 38-year-old, who called it "a dream day, for sure," according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Fish added: "I've been looking for one of these out here. I've been looking to play well."

While Fish had the best round in the 31-year history of the American Century Championship, he'll still need to finish strong in order to end up on top. Former NFL defensive lineman Williams enters the final day with 52 points, only three behind Fish.

Williams led the field with 25 points in the first round and scored 27 more in the second. Fish and Williams will be grouped with former MLB pitcher John Smoltz, who is in third, in Sunday's final group (tee time set for 1:10 p.m. ET), which could set up an exciting finish.

Williams may be the only competitor close enough to overtake Fish. Smoltz is 18 points off the lead, so it would take a huge round, plus off showings from Fish and Williams, for him to win the tournament.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won this event in each of the previous two years, but that streak looks set to come to an end. He's tied for fourth with former NBA player Dell Curry and former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe. Romo also appeared to hurt his left wrist on the 16th hole Saturday, as he had it taped up when teeing off on the 17th, so perhaps that could negatively affect his final round.

Mark Mulder, who won the event every year from 2015-17, also may have a tough time getting back into contention. He has 35 points and is tied for seventh with former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer.

Even though Fish and Williams have separated themselves from the rest of the field, it should be fun to watch the two go head-to-head as they both look to win their first American Century Championship on Sunday.