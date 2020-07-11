Doc Rivers Challenges Sen. Josh Hawley to Acknowledge Black Lives Matter

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 11, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on February 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Senator Josh Hawley should acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement in comments made to reporters on Saturday.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com provided the quotes:

"There's no league that does more for the military than the NBA," Rivers said. "But how about that senator? I'll make a challenge. We will do things for the troops as long as he acknowledges Black Lives Matter. I think that will be really cool for him to do."

Hawley, a Republican junior Senator from Missouri, recently made news after posting ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski's response to a press release in which the senator said the league was "kowtowing to Beijing" and "refusing to support U.S. military and law enforcement."

The NBA is restarting its season on July 30 in Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, following a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Black Lives Matter" will be painted on all three courts where games will take place, and players can choose from 29 social justice messages to place on the backs of their jerseys in lieu of their names.

Rivers and the Clippers will open an eight-game regular-season finish against the Los Angeles Lakers before taking part in the postseason.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    LeBron Using Last Name on Uni

    James says he won’t use one of the league’s approved messages on the back of his jersey, but commends those doing so

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Using Last Name on Uni

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Top 100 NBA Players ⭐

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale finish our series by ranking the top 100 players this season ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Top 100 NBA Players ⭐

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Would a Healthy KD Rank in B/R's Top 100?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where Would a Healthy KD Rank in B/R's Top 100?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Rockets ✍️

    ‘Last dance’ for Houston? Scouts tell @HowardBeck why Harden-Russ might not be suited for a deep playoff run 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Rockets ✍️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report