Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Improve at American Century Championship Round 2

Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry returned to the golf course Saturday for the second round of the American Century Championship.

Curry came out of the first round in a very-respectable 14th place; Mahomes found himself in the unusual position of looking up at the competition when he finished tied for 47th.

Mahomes was able to make a slight move up to 46th place alongside former National League MVP Jimmy Rollins at minus-four. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs superstar isn't going to challenge for a victory, he did provide one of the most enthusiastic celebrations to a par save that you will ever see:

When Mahomes wasn't busy sinking putts, he found time to deliver a special gift to Travis Kelce:

The Chiefs teammates are having a friendly rivalry this weekend, though it looks like Mahomes will come out on top. He has an eight-point lead over Kelce (-12) heading into the final day of competition.

Curry has put himself in position to potentially crack the top 10 by the end of the weekend. The Golden State Warriors star earned 16 points Saturday bringing his two-day total to 30 and sole possession of 11th place.

After carding just one birdie in the opening round, Curry had three Saturday and finished with a strong 76 overall. He has work to do if he wants to get bragging rights within his own family. Dell Curry has a six-point lead over his son thanks to an 18-hole score of 74.

Mardy Fish was the day's big winner, jumping up three spots to take sole possession of the lead from Kyle Williams. The retired tennis player had the best round of the tournament with 37 points thanks to 10 birdies.

Fish has 55 total points through two rounds, three clear of Williams. John Smoltz is a distant third place with 37 points, followed by Dell Curry, Tony Romo and Derek Lowe tied for fourth.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Charles Barkley (-50) and Eddie George (-53) remain locked in a battle for last place. George did earn his first par of the tournament Saturday on No. 15 but has work to do if he hopes to get out of the cellar.

The full leaderboard is available at AmericanCenturyChampionship.com.