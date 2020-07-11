The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: Final Four Matchups Set After Elite 8

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The 2020 Basketball Tournament's final four is set after Overseas Elite and Sideline Cancer were victorious on Saturday.

Red Scare and Golden Eagles had already clinched a berth in the semifinal round with their wins on Friday.

Overseas Elite is the highest-ranked team still in the field. The No. 2 overall squad had no problems getting into the final four with a 93-76 win over No. 23 Herd That in the first game of the day.

The showdown between Sideline Cancer and Boeheim's Army looked like it was going to be a nailbiter early, but a second-half surge catapulted Sideline Cancer to a comfortable 65-48 win to advance.

The Basketball Tournament Results - July 11

No. 2 Overseas Elite def. No. 23 Herd That, 93-76

No. 22 Sideline Cancer def. No. 3 Boeheim's Army, 65-48

The Basketball Tournament Final Four (July 12)

No. 8. Red Scare vs. No. 4 Golden Eagles, 4 p.m. ET

No. 22 Sideline Cancer vs. No. 2 Overseas Elite, 6 p.m. ET

Games broadcast on ESPN

Overseas Elite 93, Herd That 76

Overseas Elite rode Joe Johnson's shooting skills and a hot start that included a 10-point lead after the first quarter to end Herd That's Cinderella run in the tournament.

The Elite immediately stormed out of the gate with a 13-2 lead within the first four minutes, leaving Herd That playing catchup the rest of the way.

Johnson was at the center of everything for Overseas Elite in the win. The seven-time NBA All-Star dropped 35 points on 15-of-23 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

Dwyane Wade took notice of what Johnson was doing in this game:

If Johnson was playing the role of Michael Jordan for Overseas Elite, Frank Session stepped up to be the Scottie Pippen. The Cal State Los Angeles alum had 19 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting (4-of-6 from three-point range).

Despite a difficult game overall for Herd That, Jon Elmore had a solid individual performance. He entered Saturday averaging eight points in the tournament, but he had a team-high 23 points and made four of his eight attempts from behind the arc.

Sideline Cancer 65, Boeheim's Army 48

Sideline Cancer rode a huge third-quarter run to an easy victory over Boeheim's Army to become the lowest-ranked team to reach the final four in this year's tournament.

Heading into halftime with the score tied at 24, the game seemed to be set up for an exciting finish in the second half. Sideline Cancer decided to take a lot of the drama out of the proceedings with a 20-0 run between the third and fourth quarters.

Maurice Creek was the leading scorer with 22 points for Sideline Cancer, but he only shot 9-of-21 from the field. The difference-makers were Eric Thompson, who grabbed 18 rebounds (six offensive), and Remy Abell's 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting off the bench.

Neither team shot the ball well, with both finishing under 40 percent overall and combining to go 10-of-61 from three-point range. Sideline Cancer's biggest advantages came on the glass with a 53-36 rebounding edge and fast-break points (15-2).

The five starters for Boeheim's Army had an especially difficult day on offense. They combined to go 11-of-44 from the field, and Demetris Nichols and Brandon Triche were held scoreless.

Sideline Cancer is the only group in the field that has defeated multiple teams ranked inside the top 10. Two more will give the squad its first title in The Basketball Tournament.