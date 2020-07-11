Ex-US Gymnastics Team Coach Terry Gray Arrested on Lewdness with Child Charges

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former United States Gymnastics coach Terry Gray has been arrested on 14 charges of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Per Scott M. Reid of the Orange County Register, Gray was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday night. Reid noted "there are at least three alleged victims," with all charges alleged to have taken place at Brown's Gymnastics in Las Vegas.

Last October, Reid reported that Gray was a major focus of a United States Senate hearing from July 2018 after it was revealed he continued to work with young athletes at a gymnastics club in Temecula, California, despite the fact that he was listed on USA Gymnastics' suspension list and under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

Per USA Gymnastics' official website, Gray is currently serving a two-year suspension through Oct. 18, 2021, that prohibits him from having "any contact with any USA Gymnastics-sanctioned event, member club, professional member or athlete involved with USA Gymnastics member clubs or events."

According to Reid, Gray is scheduled to have a court appearance in Las Vegas on Monday.