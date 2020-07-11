Tyrone Taylor Charged After Allegedly Shooting Cousin in Penny Hardaway Argument

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

A Memphis man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting that stemmed from an argument about University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway.

Per Eryn Taylor of WREG in Memphis, Tyrone Taylor is said to have shot his cousin in the chest after the two got into a debate "over whether or not Hardaway was a good coach."

Police responded to a call on July 3, when the alleged victim said the fight began as a "verbal altercation" before escalating to a point where Taylor "allegedly punched the man in the face before pulling out a gun and firing."

WREG's report noted that Taylor was formally charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun after being taken into custody on July 9.

Hardaway was hired as the Tigers head coach in March 2018. He has gone 43-24 in two years and guided the team into the Associated Press Top 10 during the 2019-20 season for the first time since 2011-12.