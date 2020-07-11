NASCAR's Harrison Burton, Noah Gragson Get in Pit Road Fight on Video

Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson got into a fight on pit road following the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Alsco 300 on Friday:

The scuffle happened after Gragson's No. 9 Chevorlet and Burton's No. 20 Toyota fought for fourth at the Kentucky Speedway race track following a restart with 12 laps remaining.

Gragson then nudged Burton into the wall, sending him from fourth place to an eventual finish of 12th. Gragson took seventh. The caution flags did not fly.

Burton and Grigson both offered their sides of the story to Fox Sports' Jamie Little:

      

From Burton (h/t Dustin Long of NBC Sports):

"We rallied all night to get...(into) fourth place and (Gragson) happens to start in third and just, I don’t know, forgets what racetrack we’re at or what.

"Both times puts us in the fence, Charlotte and now here. I had a lot of people coming up to me afterwards saying that was a long time coming, so I guess that was a popular move."

Gragson disagreed with the notion that the fight was a long time coming when Little brought Burton's comment to his attention.

"We're all racing hard," Gragson said. "Us teammates are beating and banging for the finishes at the end and what not, so I don't really have a comment, I haven't really seen everything that happened."

Gragson and Burton are two of the Xfinity Series' best race car drivers and should be battling in the NASCAR Cup Series someday. Perhaps this is a rivalry in the making, but until then, the Xfinity Series is headed to Texas Motor Speedway for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, July 18 next.

