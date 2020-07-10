Steph Curry 14th, Mahomes T-47 After American Century Championship Round 1

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After signing a contract worth half a billion dollars to play football, it makes sense Patrick Mahomes isn't the sharpest person on the golf course right now.

Even the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will tell you that.

One round into the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe—where points are awarded or deducted per the number of strokes needed on each hole—Mahomes (-3) is tied for 47th place. Fortunately, he's got some friendly company, as his tight end Travis Kelce shares the spot on the leaderboard with him.

It was actually Kelce who pulled off one of the day's highlights, notching an eagle on No. 18 to gain six points back.

Further up the leaderboard, Stephen Curry (14) is holding steady in 14th place, but he's got some stiff competition within his own family. His father, Dell Curry (17), is tied for seventh.

Kyle Williams (25) is holding on to first place, but he'll have a tough time maintaining that lead Saturday with Tony Romo and John Smoltz tied for second behind him with 20 points apiece.

Romo has won the tournament each of the last two years and entered as the odds-on favorite once again.

Charles Barkley, perhaps unsurprisingly, is in second-to-last place with minus-28 points, ahead of only Eddie George (-30).

The full leaderboard is available at AmericanCenturyChampionship.com.