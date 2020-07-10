Raiders' Jon Gruden Says Allegiant Stadium Is 'Greatest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden provided a motivational message to workers at Allegiant Stadium, the brand-new home of the Silver and Black after the team moved from Oakland, California, this offseason.

Per TMZ Sports, remarks from Gruden appeared on the Allegiant Stadium jumbotron Friday. The Super Bowl XXXVII champion head coach provided strong praise for all.

"I just had to tell you, the stadium looks freaking awesome," Gruden said. "It's the greatest thing I've ever seen."

"I just wanted to congratulate all you workers for an incredible accomplishment during adversity," he added.

Allegiant Stadium workers have been finishing the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there were 15 active COVID-19 cases at Allegiant Stadium as of May 27.

Gruden also gave his well-wishes for workers' safety in closing: "Wear your mask, be safe, take care of yourselves. I love you guys, thank you!"

Workers have clearly done a sensational job based on an outside look of the stadium at night:

Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to host its first Raiders regular-season game Monday, Sept. 21 versus the New Orleans Saints.