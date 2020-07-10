Raiders' Jon Gruden Says Allegiant Stadium Is 'Greatest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows construction continuing at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed home of the Las Vegas Raiders on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders are scheduled to play their first preseason game at the 65,000-seat facility on August 27 against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden provided a motivational message to workers at Allegiant Stadium, the brand-new home of the Silver and Black after the team moved from Oakland, California, this offseason.

Per TMZ Sports, remarks from Gruden appeared on the Allegiant Stadium jumbotron Friday. The Super Bowl XXXVII champion head coach provided strong praise for all.

"I just had to tell you, the stadium looks freaking awesome," Gruden said. "It's the greatest thing I've ever seen."

"I just wanted to congratulate all you workers for an incredible accomplishment during adversity," he added.

Allegiant Stadium workers have been finishing the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there were 15 active COVID-19 cases at Allegiant Stadium as of May 27.

Gruden also gave his well-wishes for workers' safety in closing: "Wear your mask, be safe, take care of yourselves. I love you guys, thank you!"

Workers have clearly done a sensational job based on an outside look of the stadium at night:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to host its first Raiders regular-season game Monday, Sept. 21 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Related

    Report: CBs Baker, Dunbar Paid Victims

    Search warrant claims DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar paid their four alleged robbery victims $55K to say it didn't happen

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: CBs Baker, Dunbar Paid Victims

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Wants at Least 6 Rings 💍

    Chiefs QB says he's chasing Tom Brady's legacy: 'I'm going to try to do whatever I can to at least get to that number'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Wants at Least 6 Rings 💍

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders Hire Randall Cunningham as Team Chaplain

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Raiders Hire Randall Cunningham as Team Chaplain

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Penalize DeSean Jackson

    Jackson fined for 'conduct detrimental to the team,' have discussed concrete plans for how to heal and move forward

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Penalize DeSean Jackson

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report