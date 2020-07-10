Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Hospitalized After Positive Coronavirus Test

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, per a team press release.

"Bidwill has been traveling and spending time on the East Coast for several weeks, where the team thinks he contracted the virus. When he developed symptoms, he went for a test that came back positive. Bidwill's doctor then recommended he admit himself to the hospital. His symptoms have subsided and Bidwill is expected to be released sometime this weekend.

"Like most of the organization, Bidwill has been working remotely since the Cardinals' facility was first shut down in March due to the coronavirus. He hasn't had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staff."

Per Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic, Bidwill admitted himself into a hospital in Rhode Island.

Bidwill, 55, is the Cardinals' principal owner, chairman and president. The Bidwill family has owned the Cardinals for three generations after Charlie Bidwill bought the team, which was then located in Chicago, in 1933.

Bidwill had previously donated $1 million in March to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, whose purpose is to provide "financial support to multiple organizations trying to deal with the impact of COVID-19," per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com.

"Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," Bidwill said at the time.

"We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able.

"As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together."

The state of Arizona has seen a stark rise in COVID-19 cases over the past six weeks. A one-day new confirmed case total of 258 on May 24 soon jumped to 5,272 on June 29, per the state's department of health. Numbers have fallen in recent days, with daily new cases falling below 1,000 this week.