Jets' Le'Veon Bell Supports Jamal Adams' Contract Requests: 'He Deserves It'

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has thrown his support behind teammate Jamal Adams in his ongoing contract dispute with the team.

Appearing on Hot 97 Radio in New York with Peter Rosenberg (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini), Bell explained he doesn't have any opposition to Adams' demand for a trade if the Jets don't give him the deal he wants.

"No," the three-time Pro Bowler said. "Hell, no. You deserve every dollar you're asking for. Everything he asks for, he deserves it."

Cimini reported on June 18 that Adams had grown "frustrated" with his contract negotiations and requested a trade.

Bell did note he believes Adams wants to remain in New York after the two had a "great talk" on Thursday: "He's been at the top of the game, playing at a high level and feels like, 'Dang, I just want to get compensated.'"

Bell brings a unique perspective to this situation because he went through a similar issue with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played on the franchise tag in 2017 and received it again in 2018, but sat out the entire season after opting not to sign the one-year tender.

The Jets gave Bell the long-term deal he was seeking last year when they signed him to a four-year contract with $27 million guaranteed.

Adams has two years and $10.685 million remaining on his rookie contract. The 24-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and was named to the All-Pro first team in 2019. He recorded 75 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and 6.5 sacks last season.