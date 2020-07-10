NBA Team President: Reality Is No Teams Are Likely to Be Profitable Next Season

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Even though the NBA still hasn't finished this season, at least one team president is projecting a rough outlook for the 2020-21 campaign from a financial perspective.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, the president of an Eastern Conference club doesn't think any team is going to be profitable next season.

"The truth is, things are changing so fast that, when it comes to next season, the best we can do is put a stake in the ground and make a guess," the person said. "The reality is nobody is probably going to operate in the black next season. The only question is how much each of us are going to lose."

That assessment isn't a huge surprise since it's unclear at this point if the NBA will permit fans to attend games. When the league resumes this season in Orlando on July 30, it will be without fans in attendance.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, one of the topics discussed on an 80-player Zoom call last month was to expect that fans won't be at games in 2020-21.

Evan Dammarell of Forbes, citing stats from TicketIQ, estimated in March that the NBA could lose almost $690 million from ticket sales for the rest of this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One potential solution to the financial situation for the league could involve a later start next season.

Alex Silverman of the Morning Consult reported the NBA's Global Innovation Group is "considering several scenarios" for 2020-21, with one being to run the season from March to October "if there is a path to a coronavirus vaccine or therapeutic treatment that increases the likelihood that its teams could host fans in their home arenas over the course of an 82-game schedule."

That plan would potentially overlap with the Olympics, which are currently scheduled to run from July 23-August 8 in Tokyo.

One certainty for teams next season, per Marc Berman of the New York Post, is that the salary cap will be lowered from its original projection of $115 million.