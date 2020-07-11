WWE Rumors: Rollins vs. Mysterio Will Live Up to Extreme Rules Horror Show Name

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Rey Mysterio chose an Eye for an Eye stipulation for his match against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules on July 19, and the reported plans for the finish could make for one of the most outrageous moments in WWE history.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc's Robert Gunier), Rollins vs. Mysterio will be a taped cinematic match, and the conclusion is likely to feature CGI in order to simulate one of the Superstars having their eye removed.

The WWE.com preview for Rollins vs. Mysterio states that the only way to win the match is by one competitor "extracting the opponent's eye."

That led to many questioning how WWE would make it happen, but through the use of CGI, WWE will apparently have the ability to make the Extreme Rules' "Horror Show" tagline a reality.

The rivalry between Rollins and Mysterio began the night after Money in the Bank when Rollins and Murphy faced Mysterio and Aleister Black in a tag team match. Following the bout, Rollins injured Mysterio's eye by driving it into the corner of the steel ring steps.

Mysterio was on the shelf for several weeks and only appeared via satellite to give updates on his condition. At first, The Master of the 619 questioned whether he would ever be able to wrestle again.

Rey's son, Dominik, was out for revenge and appeared on Raw on his father's behalf, attacking Rollins from behind and running off before Murphy and Austin Theory could get him. Dominik's involvement seemingly inspired Mysterio to return.

Since March, when the coronavirus pandemic prevented WWE from holding shows with fans in attendance, the company has tried to get more creative with its matches. That was especially apparent at WrestleMania, at which The Undertaker and AJ Styles faced off in a Boneyard match and Bray Wyatt clashed with John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match.

The Money in the Bank matches concluded on the roof of WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and in addition to the Eye for an Eye match, Braun Strowman will face Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules.

WWE has gotten people talking and created buzz with its cinematic matches and unique stipulations, and there is no question that most fans will be interested to see how the Rollins vs. Mysterio match is booked. Even fans who view the Eye for an Eye stipulation as hokey have to be at least somewhat curious about how WWE is going to pull it off.

Those who are more into traditional matches will be treated to Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship and Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship, so Extreme Rules seems as though it will have something for everyone.

The thought of Mysterio getting his other eye injured and being blinded or Rollins having to wear an eye patch after Extreme Rules makes for some unique angles that can be built coming out of the pay-per-view.

As long as WWE does an adequate job of making the eye spot look realistic, Rollins vs. Mysterio could have legs for a long time to come as well.

