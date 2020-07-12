MLB Teams Best Positioned to Land a Superstar Before the 2020 Trade Deadline

0 of 10

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The shortened 2020 MLB season will provide ample intrigue. That includes the delayed but fast-approaching Aug. 31 trade deadline.

Clubs will have a small window to decide if they're buyers or sellers, but teams with a realistic shot at winning a title could make a serious push to land one of several possibly available superstars.

We're talking about game-changing talents such as the Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant and the Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, who have featured in various credible offseason rumors and speculation.

It'll depend on how 2020 plays out. And contract realities will come into play, especially for a player such as Areando, who's owed the prorated amount of $35 million in 2020 and $35 million in 2021, after which he can exercise an opt-out clause. That could make him too rich for some small-market teams' blood.

But based on the depth and strength of their farm systems and their realistic odds of playoff contention this year, here are 10 squads that are well-positioned to acquire a top-tier player and possibly shift baseball's balance of power.