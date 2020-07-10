Predicting If Every MLB Team Will Be Buyers or Sellers at 2020 Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Associated Press

In a normal season, the July 31 trade deadline would be upon Major League Baseball right now.

Things are obviously different in 2020. The delayed start to MLB's season required the trade deadline to be pushed back until August 31. Further, the limited number of games on either side of that date figures to complicate teams' decisions on whether to buy or sell.

Nonetheless, there will indeed be buyers and sellers on and around the deadline. After using FanGraphs' 60-game record projections to gauge each team's likely trajectory for the shortened season, we took a whack at predicting which side teams will fall on and what they'll need or have to offer.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.