Giants' Buster Posey Opts out of MLB Restart, Citing Health of Newborn Twins

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey officially opted out of the 2020 MLB season Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, Posey said he and his wife are adopting twin girls who were born prematurely last week, saying: "From a baseball standpoint it was a tough decision, from a family standpoint and feeling like I'm making a decision to protect our children, I feel like it was relatively easy."

However, he said the decision was one he "wrestled with quite a bit," per Jake Seiner of the Associated Press.



The 2020 MLB season was originally supposed to start in March, but it was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now set to commence July 23 with all 30 teams playing a 60-game schedule rather than the usual 162.

Last week, Posey told Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic that he was considering opting out of the season: "Yeah. Definitely. I think there's still some reservation on my end as well. I want to see how things progress over the next couple weeks. It would be ... naive or silly not to gauge what's going on around you."

Following Posey's official announcement, the Giants released a statement supporting his decision:

Giants President Farhan Zaidi showed his support for Posey on a Zoom call as well:

Per Pavlovic, Giants manager Gabe Kapler backed up Posey's choice as well: "I think Buster is making an incredibly thoughtful decision for him and his family and the one that makes the most sense."

Posey is perhaps the highest-profile player to opt out of the 2020 season thus far. He joins Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake, Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis and pitcher Felix Hernandez, Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price and Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and catcher Welington Castillo.

The 33-year-old Posey is an 11-year MLB veteran who boasts a highly impressive resume. He's a six-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger award winner, one-time Gold Glove award winner and one-time batting champion.

Posey was also named National League MVP in 2012 when he hit .336 with 24 home runs, 103 RBI and 78 runs scored.

Perhaps most importantly, Posey helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014, making him one of the most decorated players in Major League Baseball today.

Posey's numbers have dipped over the past two seasons because of injury and an overall decline in play. Last season, he hit just .257 with seven homers and 38 RBI. That marked the worst batting average of his career in a qualified season.

While Posey may not be the same player he once was, the Giants will undoubtedly miss his leadership and steadying presence.

With Posey out of the picture for 2020, it is possible that 2018 No. 2 overall draft pick Joey Bart could be given the first crack at replacing him.

