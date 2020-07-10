Jaguars Announce Plan for 25 Percent of Stadium Capacity to Attend Games

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

When the 2020 NFL regular season begins, the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning on allowing some fans into TIAA Bank Field.

The team announced on Friday that "in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines," it will allow 25 percent capacity for home games.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the NFL's "expectation" is that every team will require fans to wear masks during games in stadiums that permit attendance.

The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan reported last month that the league was going to allow each organization to set fan capacity limits in stadiums starting with preseason games in August.

"Attendance will be a state-by-state, county-by-county thing," one NFL source told Kaplan. "It will not be a one size fits all."

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday that it will reduce capacity to "fewer than 14,000 seats per game" if city and state protocols allow fans to attend games. The Kansas City Chiefs have also developed a plan that gives season-ticket holders flexibility in the event of reduced capacity or no fans allowed at Arrowhead Stadium.

Per the latest update from the Florida Department of Health, Duval County has had 11,630 confirmed coronavirus cases, including a single-day record of 738 new cases on July 9.

The Jaguars are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13.