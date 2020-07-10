Wimbledon to Pay Prize Money to All 620 Players Who Would've Qualified for Field

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The All England Lawn Tennis Club announced Friday it will provide all 620 players who would have qualified for the 2020 Wimbledon Championships a prize money payout.

Wimbledon, which was scheduled to run from June 29 through July 12, was canceled in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what each player will receive based on the event they qualified for (one payment per person, even if they would have been eligible for multiple brackets):

Qualifying: £12,500 (224 players)

Singles: £25,000 (256 players)

Doubles: £6,250 (120 players)

Wheelchair: £6,000 (16 players)

Quad Wheelchair: £5,000 (4 players)

