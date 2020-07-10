Eminem Says 'F--K Drew Brees' on New Song with Kid Cudi

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Rapper Eminem took aim at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during an appearance on Kid Cudi's new track, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady."

Here's a look at the lyrical reference, via Genius:

I had hoop dreams, now I shoot threes (What?)

Got a lil' green (Yeah), but I don't do weed (Nope)

Purp nor lean (Nah), that's Tunechi (Yeah)

That's New Orleans (What?), f--k Drew Brees (Yeah)

Eminem also made an ode to Michael Jordan in the song:

Now if rap was B-ball, I'd be Jordan-like, bitch (What?)

You wish you could score like this (Nah), yeah

Not even at half court, I'd miss (Nah)

I'm mouthwash, 'cause if I was on the floor, I'd swish (Fluoride, fluoride, swish)

The lyric video was released Thursday night (language NSFW):

Brees drew sharp criticism in June for saying he'd "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag" when asked about the possibility of players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality throughout the 2020 NFL season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He later posted an apology on Instagram, saying his comments "lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy."

"I stand with the Black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference," Brees wrote. "I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our Black communities and still exists today."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell later released a statement admitting the league was "wrong" to have previously attempted to prevent player protests and said the league encourages "all to speak out and peacefully protest."

"We, the National Football League, believe Black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country," he said. "Without Black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of Black players, coaches, fans and staff."

The regular season is scheduled to kick off Sept. 10. Brees and the Saints open their campaign Sept. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.