Workday Charity Open 2020: Friday Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

On Thursday, PGA Tour golfers hit the greens at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for the opening round of the Workday Charity Open, marking the beginning of an eventful two weeks at the course.

After the Workday Charity Open, the PGA Tour will be right back at Muirfield Village the following weekend for the Memorial Tournament. It's the first time in 63 years that the PGA Tour is holding tournaments on the same course in consecutive weeks, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The John Deere Classic was supposed to kick off Thursday, but its cancelation led to this replacement tournament at Muirfield Village.

Collin Morikawa got off to a strong start in the first round of the Workday Charity Open, shooting a 65 to sit in first place at seven under par. Adam Hadwin is in second at six under, while Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson and Aaron Wise are all at five under.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Friday's second round.

Workday Charity Open Round 2 Information

TV: Golf Channel (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com and featured groups of PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: The full list of Friday tee times can be found at PGATour.com.

Odds to Win

Collin Morikawa +450 (bet $100 to win $450)

Justin Thomas +700

Hideki Matsuyama +800

Patrick Reed +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Adam Hadwin +1600

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2500

Joaquin Niemann +3000

Ian Poulter +3500

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Zach Johnson +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Jason Day +5000

Nick Taylor +5000

Aaron Wise +5000

Complete list of odds available at Caesars Palace.



Morikawa started his PGA Tour career by making the cut 22 consecutive times, three shy of Tiger Woods' record. However, Morikawa's remarkable run came to an end at the Travelers Championship in late June after he was three over par after the first two rounds.

It appears that Morikawa has quickly moved past his rare poor showing, though. On Thursday, he had six birdies and an eagle en route to the lead, with his only bogey coming on the 18th hole.

"It's a beautiful track," Morikawa said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "It's a very tough course, obviously, but you just have to map your way around it. You've got to be really smart. If you're not in the fairway, you've got to make sure you play smart. I was playing smart, but I felt good with my irons, so I was able to attack some pins when they were accessible."

This weekend marks the first time that the 23-year-old has played in a tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. But after the opening round, he's put himself in a good early position to contend for the win. He's looking to secure his first PGA Tour victory of the season and the second of his career (his first came at the Barracuda Championship in July 2019).

Among the slew of competitors on Morikawa's heels is Justin Thomas, No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, who is tied for seventh with 10 others at four under par.

Thomas has played in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village six times, but he's had mixed results. He's missed the cut three times, including in 2019, but he had a pair of strong finishes in 2017 and 2018, placing fourth and eighth, respectively.

In the opening round, Thomas started on the back nine holes and notched a birdie. He collected three more birdies on the front nine and had nothing worse than par during the showing.

"It was a good score for how I feel like I played," Thomas said, according to Dave Shedloski for Golf World. "I didn't play bad, but I definitely didn't play great by any means."

However, Thomas played well enough to potentially be competing for the win throughout the weekend.

Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked golfer in the world, isn't playing in the tournament, but No. 2-ranked Jon Rahm is in the field. However, he didn't get off to the best start, as he shot an even-par 72, leaving him tied for 64th.

Rahm had a rough June, finishing no better than 33rd in three tournaments and missing the cut once. He'll need to improve Friday if he's to record only his fourth PGA Tour victory—and first since April 2019.