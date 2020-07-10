2020 NBA 2K League Results: Bucks, Grizz Gaming Shine in Week 9 Matchups

2020 NBA 2K League Results: Bucks, Grizz Gaming Shine in Week 9 MatchupsJuly 10, 2020
Though two games were postponed, the third day of the NBA 2K League's Week 9 was still filled with action as Bucks and Grizz Gaming pulled out clutch Game 3 victories.
Warriors Gaming Squad and T-Wolves Gaming postponed their matchup indefinitely, while Cavs Legion GC and Celtics Crossover Gaming ran into technical difficulties and had to postpone the second game of their series. But no complaints here as Milwaukee's Regg put on enough of a show to make up for both cancellations.
Regg dropped 28 points and 10 assists in a Game 1 loss to Jazz Gaming, who came into Thursday with just one loss on the season, before dropping an absurd 48 points, seven assists and five steals in a Game 2 win. Finally, he put Utah away with 26 points and...20 assists.
The Bucks point guard was just on a different level Thursday night.
He wasn't the only point guard to get it shaking, though, as Memphis' Vandi averaged 34.7 points and 10.0 assists in his team's three-game series against Blazers Gaming. Here's how Week 9, Day 3 played out.
Week 9, Day 3 Scores
Bucks Gaming - Jazz Gaming
Game 1: BCG 67 - 71 JZG
Game 2: BCG 87 - 84 JZG
Game 3: BCG 89 - 80 JZG
Blazers Gaming - Grizz Gaming
Game 1: BZG 41 - 72 GZG
Game 2: BZG 69 - 62 GZG
Game 3: BZG 69 - 85 GZG
Cavs Legion GC - Celtics Crossover Gaming
Game 1: CLG 65 - 89 CCG
Game 2: Postponed
You already know this is where the Regg highlights start.
On Tuesday, Milwaukee lost a round to Nets GC on a game-winner. Tonight, Regg got his chance—driving, posting and pump-faking into a green, leaning and-1 to take a lead with just 0.6 seconds left on the clock. Oh, and it was to force a Game 3 tiebreaker.
That was big-time, but it was nothing new to Bucks Gaming. In the last two minutes alone, Regg accounted for all 10 of his squad's points with three buckets in the paint and one dime to the corner for an easy triple from Ty.
Vandi got serious today, too. The Memphis point guard willed his team to huge blowouts by dissecting the Portland defense.
In a play that feels emblematic of his entire three-game performance, he steadily brought the ball up the court, pushed past a high pick-and-roll with his center, stopped at the elbow to draw perimeter defenders and then drifted to the opposite elbow to drag the perimeter defender even further away before slinging an over-the-shoulder dime for a clean deep three.
As the saying goes, teams with more points win more basketball games. In the 2K League, it was two teams' point guards who proved the difference today—both helping make up for Week 9, Day 1 losses and positioning their squads for playoff contention.
