Nikola Jokic Reportedly Expected to Join Nuggets in the 'Next Couple Days'

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is reportedly on the way to join his team in Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart plan.

"He should be here within the next couple days," Chris Haynes said of Jokic during a Thursday appearance on TNT's Inside the NBA. Haynes noted Jokic, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in his home country of Serbia, has since tested negative twice.

This comes after Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported earlier Thursday that Jokic was still in Serbia because of "travel issues."

Jokic's father, Branislav, told Nova.rs (h/t Eurohoops.net) on June 24 that "Nikola is fine. It's been a week. What he had is gone. He is not showing symptoms. He is with us, and everything is fine."

Haynes cited sources who said the Nuggets big man is "in good health," which is a welcome development for a team with aspirations to challenge the best squads in the Western Conference once play resumes.

Denver has the third-best record in the West at 43-22 and is just 1.5 games behind the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers with eight regular-season games remaining to make a move. It is difficult to envision the Nuggets making any such move without a healthy Jokic.

After all, he leads them in points (20.2), rebounds (10.2) and assists (6.9) per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. The offense often runs through the two-time All-Star, and his ability to shoot from the outside and facilitate when double-teams come his way make him a matchup nightmare for opponents.

The Nuggets' first game back is scheduled for Aug. 1 against the Miami Heat.

It appears Jokic will be available to play in that contest.