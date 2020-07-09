Dolphins Rumors: Matt Breida Hasn't Discussed New Contract Since Trade to MIA

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Matt Breida in April, but they reportedly have not yet discussed keeping the running back around for more than the 2020 campaign.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) reported the Dolphins have yet to discuss an extension with Breida, who is under contract through just this season.

It isn't that unusual, though, as Jackson noted the Dolphins have not held extension talks with any potential 2021 free agents, including Davon Godchaux and Raekwon McMillan, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breida, 25, finished the 2019 campaign in San Francisco with 623 rushing yards, 120 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. It was a solid but unspectacular follow-up effort to the career-best 814 rushing yards he posted in 2018.

He also saw his role diminish as the 2019 season continued thanks in large part to the presence of Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman.

Breida notched just 14 carries in December and nine carries for 19 yards during the 49ers' playoff run. He also didn't register a single touch during the team's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Georgia Southern product will likely have to share a backfield again alongside Jordan Howard in Miami.