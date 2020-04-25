Matt Breida Traded to Dolphins from 49ers for 5th-Round Draft Pick

Tim Daniels
April 25, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 08: Matt Breida #22 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball during a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers announced an agreement Saturday to trade running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal's details.

The Niners selected West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz with the 153rd overall selection acquired in that Day 3 trade.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the Dolphins discussed a potential deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for running back Leonard Fournette, but Miami shifted its focus to Breida when talks didn't progress.

Breida was a key contributor to the 49ers offense to open the 2019 season. His role diminished as the backfield workload shifted more toward Raheem Mostert over the course of the year, though.

The 25-year-old Florida native recorded just nine carries for 19 yards during San Francisco's playoff run. He didn't record a touch in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern explained Wednesday on KNBR Radio (via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) he thought the team's entire backfield group would return for 2020.

"I think they want a lot of the guys back, so they're going to do whatever they can to keep everyone back," he said. "I'm just going to sit here, wait and see what happens. But I've got a good feeling we're all going to be back."

Instead, he'll head to Miami where he'll have a better chance to carve out an impact role. The 5'11", 195-pounder will compete with Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Kalen Ballage for playing time in 2020.

