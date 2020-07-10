American Century Golf: Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Day 1 Tee Times, TV Schedule

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry are two of the biggest stars in their respective sports. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and a former NFL MVP, while the Golden State Warriors point guard is a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP.

This weekend, both Mahomes and Curry will be facing off in a competition. However, it won't be in football nor basketball. Instead, the pair of top-tier athletes will be heading to the golf course.

The American Century Championship is taking place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe starting Friday. The three-round celebrity tournament, which utilizes a modified Stableford points format rather than standard stroke play, is being held for the 31st time.

It's the first time that Mahomes is participating in the tournament, while Curry is taking part for the eighth time. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, who has won the event the past two years, and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, who won three consecutive times from 2015-17, will both again be in this year's field.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Friday's opening round, including how to watch and a full list of tee times.

American Century Championship Information

Dates: July 10-12

TV: First round (Friday, 5 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network); Second round (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network); Third round (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network)

Live Stream: All three rounds will be streamed at NBC Sports Live.

1st-Round Tee Times

All times ET

1:50 p.m.: Doug Flutie, Jim McMahon

1:55 p.m.: Oscar De La Hoya, Michael Pena, Kira K. Dixon

2 p.m.: Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, Bret Baier

2:05 p.m.: Chauncey Billups, Deron Williams, Patrick Peterson

2:10 p.m.: Kyle Williams, A.J. Hawk, Brandon McManus

2:15 p.m.: Jerome Bettis, Eddie George, Terrell Davis

2:20 p.m.: Reggie Bush, Carson Palmer, Marcus Allen

2:25 p.m.: Mardy Fish, Canelo Alvarez, James Blake

2:30 p.m.: Joe Buck, Jay Bilas, Vinny Del Negro

2:35 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley

2:40 p.m.: Tim Brown, Andre Reed, Ozzie Smith

2:45 p.m.: Steve Young, Anthony Lynn, Mike Vrabel

2:50 p.m.: Eric Weddle, Kyle Fuller, Troy Mullins

2:55 p.m.: Cooper Kupp, Adam Thielen, Case Keenum

3 p.m.: Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Brian McCann

3:05 p.m.: Stephen Curry, Dell Curry, Aaron Rodgers

3:10 p.m.: Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, Kathryn Tappen

3:15 p.m.: Tony Romo, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice

3:20 p.m.: Charles Woodson, Kyle Rudolph, DeMarcus Ware

3:25 p.m.: John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Roger Clemens

3:30 p.m.: Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Ray Romano

3:35 p.m.: Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino

3:40 p.m.: Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Baumgartner, John O'Hurley

3:45 p.m.: Mark Mulder, Jack Wagner, Derek Lowe

Tournament Preview

It shouldn't be a surprise that Tony Romo is among the early favorites to win this year's American Century Championship. Not only did he win the event in 2018 and 2019, but he's been a successful amateur golfer for years, even participating in a few PGA Tour events since his retirement from the NFL.

However, if there's anybody who can prevent Romo from winning this tournament three straight years, it could be the only person who has achieved that feat in the past. Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder won the American Century Championship each year from 2015-17, and he's finished second to Romo each of the past two years.

In 2018, Romo ended Mulder's streak, but it took an impressive final round to do so. Trailing Mulder by three points entering Sunday, Romo tallied 27 points on the last day to edge Mulder 71-68.

It was a different story in 2019, as Romo dominated the whole weekend. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster tallied 71 points, 10 more than Mulder in second, to convincingly win his second tournament title.

Those recent outcomes have Mulder motivated to now end Romo's streak, knowing that he needs to "play better" and "show up" in order to do so.

"You always want something and need some sort of a chip on your shoulder to give you something a little extra," Mulder said, according to Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net. "Losing these last two years have given me that. In his defense, he played great, I didn't and I need to play better."

While Romo and Mulder are the clear favorites, there are several other participants who could make things competitive this weekend. Former tennis player Mardy Fish and former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe finished tied for third at last year's tournament, and both are in the field again this year.

Another top finisher could be Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who tied for seventh last year and owns a pair of fourth-place finishes at the event in the past.

In recent years, Curry has just finished playing in the NBA Finals when the American Century Championship arrives, as Golden State made it every year from 2015-19. That's not the case this year with the Warriors' season being over, so perhaps that has allowed Curry to focus more on his golf game of late.

NBA legend Charles Barkley, who is also participating in the tournament, believes that could even make Curry a threat to win.

"He might have a real chance this year because his game is sharp, he's healthy," Barkley said, according to Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News. "This probably is the most he's ever been prepared. Think about it—he's been busy the last three years winning the MVP and championships. If he's going to win it, this would be the year."

No matter who ends up on top, it's sure to be entertaining to watch as current and former athletes, broadcasters, entertainment personalities and more compete on the greens for great causes. This year's prize money will be donated to Equal Justice Initiative and organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.