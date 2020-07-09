CC Sabathia, MLBPA, Roots of Fight Creating Apparel Line Honoring Negro Leagues

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

In this In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 photo phot, banner with a picture of Brooklyn Dodgers baseball player Jackie Robinson is displayed at the exhibit
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Apparel brand Roots Of Fight is launching a new line in collaboration with the Major League Baseball Players Association in honor of the Negro Leagues' 100th anniversary this year.

Retired MLB pitcher CC Sabathia served as the creative director for the line, which debuted Thursday. Roots Of Fight will roll out the line over the course of the year in capsules. It will feature T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and more. Each capsule will look to honor legendary former Black players.

The capsule released Thursday honors Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball's color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers. In addition, the initial release highlights the Negro Leagues' 100-year anniversary with apparel.

Sabathia also came up with the phrase "They Played For Us," which will be featured on apparel to honor the past greats.

