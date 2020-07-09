Makur Maker Discusses NBA Future, 1-and-Done After Committing to Howard

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Makur Maker made history in committing to Howard, becoming the highest-touted basketball prospect to commit to a historically Black college or university.

Maker made it clear, however, he'll probably only be at Howard for one season.

"We'll see how the future goes, but if you're a one-and-done talent, why not leave, that's how I look at it," Maker said Thursday on ESPN's First Take. "My ultimate goal is to play in the NBA, and if that's gonna take me a year, I'm definitely all for it. If it's gonna take me two years, I'm definitely all for it. I know I'm an NBA lottery talent, and when I go in there, I'm gonna work and see how things play out from there, but if I'm good in a year, I'm definitely out."

Maker is the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports. While he's a talented, fluid big man who flashes guard skills, Maker is a polarizing pro prospect. He originally declared for the 2020 NBA draft in April, and ESPN's Jonathan Givony ranked him as the No. 75 prospect in a generally weak class.

