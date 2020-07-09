JJ Redick Joins Taylor Rooks on 'Take It There: Defining'July 9, 2020
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
Pelicans guard JJ Redick joins Taylor Rooks to talk about witnessing racism while playing AAU basketball, the importance of powerful Black men like LeBron James and more.
For additional episodes of Take It There: Defining featuring Matt Barnes, Malcolm Jenkins and DeMar DeRozan, check out the full playlist here.
