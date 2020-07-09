JJ Redick Joins Taylor Rooks on 'Take It There: Defining'

July 9, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 9: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers high five on the court after the game on December 9, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Pelicans guard JJ Redick joins Taylor Rooks to talk about witnessing racism while playing AAU basketball, the importance of powerful Black men like LeBron James and more.  

For additional episodes of Take It There: Defining featuring Matt Barnes, Malcolm Jenkins and DeMar DeRozan, check out the full playlist here.

Related

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pistons 🌹

    D-Rose tells @RicBucher he put his MVP behind him to regain his form. Now the Pistons have a problem on their hands 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pistons 🌹

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Wade x Summer 2010 Collection

    Cop the merch before it's sold out 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade x Summer 2010 Collection

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Ranking the Top 15 PFs This Season ✍️

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale rank the NBA's best power forwards this season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Top 15 PFs This Season ✍️

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Add Jamal Crawford

    Veteran free agent guard agrees to deal with Brooklyn

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Add Jamal Crawford

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report