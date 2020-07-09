Tiger Woods Announces Return to PGA Tour at Memorial Tournament

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods announced Thursday he intends to play in the 2020 Memorial Tournament, which tees off July 16 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods' last competitive appearance came at the Genesis Invitational in February. He finished in 68th at 11 over.

Woods also teamed with Peyton Manning to defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" in May.

While it was only an exhibition outing, some thought the 15-time major champion looked healthy again.

Injuries have prevented Woods from maintaining a regular PGA Tour schedule. Following his victory in the 2019 Masters, he made six more appearances over the remainder of the season.

The coronavirus pandemic has also disrupted how he and his Tour colleagues could work out to keep themselves in shape. The PGA Tour postponed the 2020 campaign during the Players Championship in March and resumed June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

A trip to Muirfield should help Woods get back into a comfort zone. His five wins in the Memorial Tournament are the most in the event's history.

With his return set, perhaps the 44-year-old will be good to go for the three remaining major tournaments on the docket as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The R&A announced in April it was cancelling the Open Championship, but the PGA Championship (Aug. 6), U.S. Open (Sept. 17) and Masters (Nov. 12) have all been moved to begin later in the year.

Bleacher Report's David Gardner interviews athletes and other sports figures for the podcast How to Survive Without Sports.