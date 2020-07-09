The Basketball Tournament 2020: July 9 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

DONGGUAN, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 05: #33 Kyle Wiltjer of Canada drives during the 2019 FIBA World Cup, first round match between Canada and Senegal at Dongguan Basketball Center on September 05, 2019 in Dongguan, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)
Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Four-time champion Overseas Elite will finally take the floor in The Basketball Tournament 2020 on Thursday to face Armored Athlete in the second round of play at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The former titleholders will be on a mission to avenge their semi-final loss to reigning champ Carmen's Crew last year. That defeat was their first in five seasons and will likely serve as motivation to start this year's tournament with a bang. 

Before that, though, the first game of the doubleheader will feature the matchup between The Money Team and Herd That.

The winners of each game will face off in the quarterfinals in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

              

The Basketball Tournament July 9 Schedule

No. 7 The Money Team vs. No. 23 Herd That (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 15 Armored Athlete (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

          

Preview

Overseas Elite is known for dominating this tournament, and it has managed to find a way to reload for its comeback season.

Related

    Report: Nets Add Jamal Crawford

    Veteran free agent guard agrees to deal with Brooklyn

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Add Jamal Crawford

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets to Sign Michael Beasley

    Free agent forward is 'moving toward a deal' to join Jamal Crawford in Brooklyn

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets to Sign Michael Beasley

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Wade x Summer 2010 Collection

    Cop the merch before it's sold out 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade x Summer 2010 Collection

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    How Teams Blew It with LeBron

    NBA owners and execs who lost ‘The Decision’ take you inside their failed pitch meetings 10 years later ➡️

    @RicBucher answered your questions in the comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Teams Blew It with LeBron

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report