Amazon Won't Sell Washington NFL Team Apparel Amid Calls for Nickname Change

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Amazon has become the latest company to pull merchandise featuring the Washington NFL team, whose nickname is perceived by critics to be a racial slur against Native Americans.

Annie Palmer of CNBC reported the following:

"In a note to sellers on Wednesday, Amazon said that it would pull a variety of products featuring the Washington team, including jerseys, t-shirts and jewelry. Sellers were given 48 hours to review and remove any products flagged by Amazon, the notice states.

"An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the company is removing Redskins merchandise."

The news comes after Nike reportedly pulled Washington NFL team merchandise from its website last Friday amid calls for the team to change its name, per Noah Manskar of the New York Post.

On Monday, team gear appeared unavailable on Target and Walmart sites, per Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington.

Numerous corporations have also applied pressure on Washington to change its name, including FedEx, which sponsors the team's home stadium. PepsiCo, the team's beverage and snack partner, has done the same.

Those calls occurred after "87 investment firms and shareholders worth a collective $620 billion" sent three letters to Nike, PepsiCo and FedEx asking them to sever ties with the team unless the name was changed, per Mary Emily O'Hara of Adweek on July 1.

Two days later, Washington announced it would undergo a "thorough review" of the team's name.

Calls to change the name have happened throughout the years but have recently gained renewed momentum amid ongoing worldwide social justice movements. Cleveland's MLB team has also announced it will review its name as well.