Predictions for Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry, Top Stars at American Century Golf

There will be 71 professional athletes, former athletes, broadcasters, entertainment personalities and more in the field at this weekend's American Century Championship golf tournament. But only one among that group just recently signed a contract worth half a billion dollars.

After signing a 10-year, $503 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to hit the greens in the 2020 American Century Championship, which is held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The three-day tournament is being held for the 31st time, with prize money being donated to the Equal Justice Initiative and organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, isn't the only star in the field, as Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo are among those taking part. Romo has won the event each of the past two years.

The tournament features three rounds, but instead of standard stroke play, the event has used a modified Stableford format featuring points since 2004. There also won't be fans in attendance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at pairings and tee times for Friday's first round, followed by predictions for this year's tournament.

1st-Round Pairings, Tee Times

All times ET

1:50 p.m.: Doug Flutie, Jim McMahon

1:55 p.m.: Oscar De La Hoya, Michael Pena, Kira K. Dixon

2 p.m.: Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, Bret Baier

2:05 p.m.: Chauncey Billups, Deron Williams, Patrick Peterson

2:10 p.m.: Kyle Williams, A.J. Hawk, Brandon McManus

2:15 p.m.: Jerome Bettis, Eddie George, Terrell Davis

2:20 p.m.: Reggie Bush, Carson Palmer, Marcus Allen

2:25 p.m.: Mardy Fish, Canelo Alvarez, James Blake

2:30 p.m.: Joe Buck, Jay Bilas, Vinny Del Negro

2:35 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley

2:40 p.m.: Tim Brown, Andre Reed, Ozzie Smith

2:45 p.m.: Steve Young, Anthony Lynn, Mike Vrabel

2:50 p.m.: Eric Weddle, Kyle Fuller, Troy Mullins

2:55 p.m.: Cooper Kupp, Adam Thielen, Case Keenum

3 p.m.: Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Brian McCann

3:05 p.m.: Stephen Curry, Dell Curry, Aaron Rodgers

3:10 p.m.: Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, Kathryn Tappen

3:15 p.m.: Tony Romo, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice

3:20 p.m.: Charles Woodson, Kyle Rudolph, DeMarcus Ware

3:25 p.m.: John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Roger Clemens

3:30 p.m.: Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Ray Romano

3:35 p.m.: Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino

3:40 p.m.: Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Baumgartner, John O'Hurley

3:45 p.m.: Mark Mulder, Jack Wagner, Derek Lowe

Tournament Predictions

Mahomes impresses with some long drives

On Wednesday, during an interview on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes said his new contract prohibits him from participating in some non-football physical activities, such as basketball and baseball. However, it appears golf is still allowed for the Chiefs quarterback, as he remains in the field for the American Century Championship.

It'll be Mahomes' first time participating in the tournament, and he'll be playing alongside one of his Kansas City teammates, tight end Travis Kelce, in the opening round, as well as NBA legend Charles Barkley.

With some solid golfers in the field, Mahomes may not end up among the top contenders. Although, maybe he's just as dominant on the greens as he is on the gridiron and could surprise some people with a strong showing this weekend.

Regardless, Mahomes is likely to have some powerful drives. In January 2019, he shared a video on Twitter of him ripping golf balls during a Topgolf outing. Sure, his form may not have been the best, but he had clear power. And more than a year later, perhaps he can hit balls even further. It should be fun to watch.

Curry turns in another strong performance

Steph Curry isn't just one of the best players in the NBA. He's also proved to be one of the top basketball stars on the golf course during his past showings at the American Century Championship.

Over seven appearances at the annual celebrity tournament, Curry owns a pair of fourth-place finishes. Last year, he placed seventh. But in recent years, he's been coming off an appearance in the NBA Finals. That's why Curry's dad, Dell (who will again be playing alongside him), is even more confident in the Warriors point guard this year.

"I know he's really looking forward to this year because he's had a chance to play and practice and really concentrate," Dell Curry said, according to Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News. "He's been able to unwind, as opposed to finishing the Finals and a week later he's in Tahoe without a chance to unwind and rest up. He has a real good short game. He's definitely thinking that maybe it's his year."

Don't be surprised if Curry turns in his best career showing at the tournament and is near the top of the leaderboard.

Romo again edges Mulder for three-peat at tournament

Over the last handful of years, the American Century Championship has been dominated by former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo. Mulder won the tournament three straight years from 2015-17, while Romo has notched victories each of the past two years.

With both Romo and Mulder in the field again this year, they'll likely be two of the top finishers at the event. Last year, Romo dominated for most of the weekend, ending up with 71 points, 10 more than Mulder, who finished second. Romo's first victory wasn't as decisive, as his 71 points in 2018 were only three more than Mulder's 68.

Romo has plenty of golfing experience. While also serving as an NFL broadcaster for CBS, Romo has even received sponsors' exemptions to participate in several PGA Tour events in recent years. And although his results haven't been great (he's missed the cut in each of those four tournaments), it's still impressive considering golf has never been his primary sport.

Although there should be some other strong competitors (such as Curry, former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe and former pro tennis player Mardy Fish), it's likely going to come down to Romo and Mulder battling for the win again this year. And the prediction here is that Romo will again end up on top, joining Mulder as the only other person to win this tournament three straight times.