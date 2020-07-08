Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Raises $85K to Feed 400,000 North Texas Families

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott helped to raise $85,000 for the North Texas Food Bank in partnership with CentreTX to combat hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the team.

He wrote the following statement on Instagram:

"I am grateful to give back to the city that's given me so much. I am thankful for @centretx and YOU my fans for raising enough money to help feed over 400,000 families in North Texas this summer. I hope that this money helps provide much needed relief for those that are currently challenged. I'm looking forward to teaming up with @centretx and @northtexasfoodbank in the future to keep providing meals for those in need in our communities."

Elliott and CentreTX released exclusive merchandise and donated the entirety of the proceeds to the North Texas Food Bank. The joint effort was clearly a resounding success.