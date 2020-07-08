Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: 'We're for Sure Going Back-to-Back This Year'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sammy Watkins is confident the Kansas City Chiefs can win another Super Bowl this year to kick off a dynasty.

The receiver expanded on his point Wednesday on ESPN's Get Up, saying the Chiefs can win at least three in a row:

"I say it's definitely possible," Watkins said of winning three straight Super Bowls.

Stephen A. Smith questioned whether the team had enough ability to continue winning.

"You have the best head coach, you have the best quarterback, one of the best wide receiver groups ever," Watkins argued. "Now with the young guy [Clyde Edwards-Helaire], we have one of the best running back groups. Best tight end. What makes Stephen A. think that we can't go out there and win three or four in a row."

Though Smith questioned the defense, Watkins argued that there was enough on the roster.

"We need a top-10 defense, we don't need an outstanding defense, we need a top-10 defense that's gonna make plays and go out there and compete," he said.

The Chiefs had the No. 7 scoring defense in 2019 to go with the No. 5 scoring offense.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

More importantly, Kansas City is returning most of the key players from last year's championship run, the organization's first Super Bowl title in 50 years. Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension this week worth up to $503 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, which the quarterback believes is the start of something great.

"We're chasing a dynasty," Mahomes said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Watkins, who is heading into the final year of his contract, also sees big things ahead for the Chiefs.