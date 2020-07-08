Video: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Surprises Dad with New Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Car

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant surprised his dad with a new car Wednesday.

Morant posted a video of his father's reaction to the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat:

During a June 2019 interview with Clinton Yates of The Undefeated, the 20-year-old Murray State product credited his dad, Tee Morant, for helping him become the player he is through training and keeping his ego in check:

"My dad trained me my whole life, so, that's where we get our connection. Then once I got old enough to actually know, like, what he was doing with some of the stuff he did, I realized that it helped me. … Like him, calling me overrated and stuff. Like this past season, I heard that every away game and it didn't bother me because I could take it from my dad, so, the fans didn't bother me at all."

Morant has shone in his debut campaign with the Grizzlies. He averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 59 appearances before the 2019-20 season was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Memphis is one of the 22 teams involved in the NBA's restart plans, with its first game scheduled for July 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers as play resumes at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

The South Carolina native presented his dad with an awesome gift and a memorable moment before the focus shifts back toward basketball.