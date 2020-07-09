Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts React to Madden Ratings

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Four of the top rookie quarterbacks in 2020 got their first taste of the Madden player rating system on Thursday.



Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles offered their reactions when they each received their overall rating in the upcoming Madden NFL 21 video game.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow topped the rankings with a 76 overall rating, but for the most part, each of the first-year quarterbacks featured in the reaction v ideo was happy with at least one aspect of their rating. Hurts, in particular, seemed thrilled that EA Sports handed him a speed rating of 86 after guessing it would probably land somewhere in the 70s.

Herbert, who was lauded for his athleticism leading up to the NFL Draft, received a nice surprise when his juke rating was a 72.

"That's going to be about 42," the Chargers rookie told Steve Young before hearing his rating.

Of the quarterbacks profiled in the video, Tagovailoa has the highest overall rating with a 73. The former Alabama star also received high marks for his play-action passing ability (84). Herbert wasn't far behind with an overall rating of 70.

NFL players are notorious for their unhappiness with Madden ratings, but based on these reactions, it seems like the 2020 quarterback class is satisfied with how things played out.



Gamers will be able to test out these new quarterbacks when Madden NFL 21 is released for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 28.