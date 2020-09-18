Kenny Golladay Out for Lions vs. Packers Because of Hamstring Injury

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay for this week's game against the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury.

Golladay, who missed the season opener Sunday because of the same issue, enjoyed a career year in 2019. The fourth-year pro out of Northern Illinois caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and an NFL-high 11 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl. Football Outsiders ranked him ninth in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among wideouts with at least 50 targets.

The 26-year-old's numbers were even more impressive when considering Matthew Stafford was limited to eight games. David Blough and Jeff Driskel made five and three starts under center, respectively.

Detroit's receiving corps largely remains unchanged from last year. Geronimo Allison arrived as a free agent in March, and the team spent a fifth-round pick on former Wisconsin wideout Quintez Cephus.

They don't play the same position, but Golladay's absence could be an opportunity for T.J. Hockenson to assert himself in Detroit. The tight end had 32 receptions for 367 yards and two scores as a rookie, an underwhelming return for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Somebody will need to step up with Golladay unavailable, and Hockenson is a natural candidate.