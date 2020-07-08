AFC Exec: Lamar Jackson 'Wakes Up a Better Athlete Than 99% of the League'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Five months after being named NFL MVP, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still reeling in praise for his skill on the field.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous AFC executive said Jackson "wakes up a better athlete than 99% of the league" as part of a poll to determine the best QBs in the league.

Prior to the 2018 NFL draft, B/R's Matt Miller described Jackson as "a unique athlete with the ability to beat a defense with his arm or legs."

One of the concerns Miller had about Jackson's game translating to the NFL was his throwing motion: "He'll have to rework his setup and better drive the ball with his legs to improve his accuracy—especially on out routes."

Two years into his NFL career, Jackson seems to have figured things out as a passer. The 24-year-old led the league in touchdown passes (36), passing touchdown percentage (9.0), tied for eighth in completion percentage (66.1) and tied for 12th in yards per attempt (7.8) in 2019.

Jackson is also one of the most dynamic runners in the NFL. He set a quarterback record with 1,206 rushing yards and had more rushing touchdowns (seven) than Saquon Barkley (six) and Alvin Kamara (five) last year.

There seems to be nothing that Jackson can't do, which is a big reason the Ravens have won 19 of the 22 regular-season games he's started since 2018.