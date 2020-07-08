NFL Coach on Deshaun Watson: 'Too Much Streetball ... I Don't See Him Coached'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson is generally regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but support for the Houston Texans star isn't unanimous throughout the league.

An anonymous coordinator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Watson "needs a little more structure" to his game: "Not as dynamic as Russell [Wilson] or Kyler [Murray] with getting it done. He plays too much streetball and they let him. I don't see him coached."

If there has been a criticism of Watson early in his career it's that he will have more valleys per season than a lot of elite quarterbacks.

Last season, for instance, Watson had four games with fewer than 200 passing yards and no touchdowns. In a marquee Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, he threw for 169 yards, one interception and was sacked six times in a 41-7 loss.

"I've had a lot of success and I've had a lot of failures. Every great quarterback has; Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers," Watson told reporters after that game. "They're going to have their days and they will continue to. The criticism will still come. I can go out there Thursday and light it up and everyone's back talking highly about me."

When Watson is playing at his best, there are few quarterbacks in the league more capable of leading a team. The 24-year-old engineered three straight scoring drives in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills in January to turn a 16-0 deficit late in the third quarter into a 19-16 lead.

The Texans went on to defeat the Bills 22-19 in overtime but blew a 24-point lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Watson is still young and can play at such a high level that it wouldn't be a surprise to eventually see the Texans win a Super Bowl. As long as he can avoid those down games, there could be at least one MVP award in his future.