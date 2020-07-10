4 Ways Jorge Masvidal Can Beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Fighting Kamaru Usman after a full-length training camp is difficult enough.

So much so that fighting him on less than a week's notice resembles competitive suicide.

But it seems to suit Jorge Masvidal just fine.

In fact, the Miami-bred welterweight was eager to step into the daunting 170-pound breach created when Gilbert Burns tested positive for coronavirus, snatching the coveted marquee position opposite Usman in the main event of a three-title card that will unveil Fight Island to the world at UFC 251.

"That's why he holds the baddest motherf--ker belt," Masvidal's manager, Malki Kawa told MMA Fighting. "I don't care about his losses, all that other talk. He holds that BMF belt because only bad motherf--kers do what Masvidal does."

Still, there's a pretty big gap between accepting a fight and winning it.

Particularly against a guy as good as Usman, who's lost precisely once in 17 pro fights and not at all in the UFC since landing a contract prior to a decision over Leon Edwards in December 2015.

His nine subsequent wins have included a Performance of the Night bonus against Rafael dos Anjos, a championship-winning shutout over Tyron Woodley and his most recent outing, a fifth-round TKO of Colby Covington at UFC 245 last December that yielded Fight of the Night cash.

Given all that, it's no shock that Usman's a favorite of the odds-makers at Caesars Palace, who've made the incumbent a minus-230 betting proposition—meaning it will take a $230 outlay to make a $100 profit if he wins—while Masvidal, at plus-190, will reward his backers with $190 for a $100 risk.

Late-notice upsets, however, do happen in the Octagon.

And in the spirit of Masvidal's BMF rival Nate Diaz—author of a 2016 stunner over Conor McGregor with less than two weeks of prep time—we assembled a short list of ways in which the man with the "Gamebred" persona might have his own story come Sunday morning.

Click through to see how your thoughts jibe with ours.