NFL Coordinator: Aaron Rodgers 'Lost' Athleticism but 'Holy S--t He's Scary'

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The assumption by fans and some analysts that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't as good as he used to be doesn't seem to shared by people in the NFL.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one anonymous NFL coordinator acknowledged that Rodgers has "lost a little bit of athleticism" before adding "holy s--t he's scary" when he can move around in and out of the pocket.

