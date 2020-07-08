NFL Coordinator: Aaron Rodgers 'Lost' Athleticism but 'Holy S--t He's Scary'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The assumption by fans and some analysts that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't as good as he used to be doesn't seem to shared by people in the NFL

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one anonymous NFL coordinator acknowledged that Rodgers has "lost a little bit of athleticism" before adding "holy s--t he's scary" when he can move around in and out of the pocket. 

     

